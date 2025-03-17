SAD leader Bikram Majithia questioned for 8 hours in drugs case, summoned again on Tuesday

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar today questioned SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia at Patiala Police Lines for over eight hours today. The four-member SIT has again summoned Majithia for another round of questioning on Tuesday.

Addressing mediapersons, SIT member Varun Sharma said they are doing professional and scientific investigation, which takes time. “There are four accused in the same FIR, which is under probe, and three of the accused are abroad. We are already in the process to get the accused back to join the probe,” he said, adding that the SIT is also probing some “financial transactions related to the case”.

“Some suspicious financial transactions in some firms is under probe and we are corroborating the same. Certain cash deposits in bank accounts and abnormal rise in assets needs detailed answers,” Sharma said.

Addressing the media after the SIT questioning, Majithia said he came to answer the questions following the Supreme Court orders. “The Punjab Government wants to ensure that I am put behind bars, but I have full faith in the judiciary,” he said.

The SIT is probing a drugs case against Majithia, which dates back to an FIR registered in December 2021 under the NDPS Act. Last week, a bench led by Justice JK Maheshwari had directed Majithia to appear at the SIT headquarters in Patiala. The bench had also stated that Majithia may be required to appear again on March 18 at the same time, if needed. “The authorities may interrogate him and complete the investigation,” the bench said.