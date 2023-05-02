SAD leader, supporters join AAP

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 1
Leader of SAD Mandeep Singh Pola, along with hundreds of his supporters, today joined the Aam Aadmi Party. They were accorded a warm welcome by MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai. He presented them with siropas to welcome them into the party fold.
Addressing the gathering, the MLA said it was a matter of pride that a hard-working leader like Pola, having a mass following, joined AAP. He said with Pola’s joining, the base of the party had further strengthened in the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.
