SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, says CM Charanjit Channi

Patiala, February 8
Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi campaigned for Patiala (Urban) Congress candidate Vishnu Sharma in the city late on Monday night.
Channi said his predecessor Capt Amarinder Singh wasted four and a half years of the CM’s five-year term. He claimed that he took many decisions and helped people in just 111 days.
The CM alleged that the SAD looted Punjab for 10 years, and now the Aam Aadmi Party was planning to loot people of the state. Channi said he won’t let AAP succeed in looting the state.
Earlier, the CM paid obeisance at Shri Kali Devi Temple and prayed for universal brotherhood and well-being of all.
Later, he held a meeting with Congress workers for three hours at Vishnu Sharma’s residence. Channi asked party workers and councillors to put up a united front to demolish the citadel of Capt Amarinder Singh. —
