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Home / Patiala / SAD promises power to industry at Rs 5 per unit, Build Punjab Dept

SAD promises power to industry at Rs 5 per unit, Build Punjab Dept

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:32 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses party workers in Patiala on Friday. RAJESH SACHAR
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday announced that the SAD government would provide electricity to the industrial sector at Rs 5 per unit and establish a dedicated Build Punjab department to ensure time-bound clearances for builders. He also promised a new IT policy, with priority to developing Amritsar and Mohali as IT hubs and promoting data centres and artificial intelligence (AI) facilities in the state.

Addressing an open interaction with representatives of the trade and industry, along with Trade and Industry Wing president NK Sharma, Badal said high electricity tariffs of Rs 10 to Rs 12 per unit had made industrial operations unviable in Punjab. He said an SAD government would reduce power tariffs and allow industrialists to set up their own solar power plants, bringing down electricity costs to Rs 1.50 per unit.

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Drawing a parallel with the Invest Punjab department established during the previous SAD government to facilitate time-bound clearances for new investments, Badal said the proposed Build Punjab department would be responsible for granting all permissions to builders within one month. He also promised a reduction in Change of Land Use (CLU) charges and a transparent process for granting such permissions. A one-time settlement scheme would also be introduced for irregular colonies, he added.

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Responding to a question, Badal said the proposed IT policy would encourage the establishment of data centres and promote AI in Punjab, with Amritsar and Mohali being developed as IT hubs.

He also announced a 75 per cent subsidy on the purchase of milch animals and said Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code would be invoked against those involved in milk adulteration.

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On governance reforms, Badal said the SAD believed in trusting the people of Punjab and would introduce self-attestation to eliminate unnecessary paperwork. All government permissions would be made available online to ensure that citizens did not have to visit government offices for routine official work, he said.

The SAD president also promised to take up the issue of the freezing of the 2.5 per cent commission paid to arhtiyas during foodgrain procurement. He said the concerns of small transporters being asked to pay four years’ tax in advance would also be addressed. Chemist shop owners would not be harassed, he said, adding that their complaints regarding the online sale of habit-forming drugs in Punjab would also be examined.

Appealing to representatives of the trade and industry to compare the SAD’s previous 10-year tenure with the subsequent 10 years under the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments, Badal urged them to choose what he described as progressive leadership.

He criticised the AAP leadership, making personal remarks about the Chief Minister, and claimed that the SAD had demonstrated its ability to deliver rapid development and effective administration. He urged voters to support the SAD for peace and progress in the state.

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