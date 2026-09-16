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Home / Patiala / SAD protests power outages, rising bills in Patiala

SAD protests power outages, rising bills in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 11:45 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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SAD protest outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala on Wednesday.
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The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) staged a protest outside the headquarters of the Power Corporation Office in Patiala on Wednesday against frequent power cuts and rising electricity bills.

The protest was led by former Mayor Amrinder Singh Bazaz and Patiala rural constituency in-charge Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha. Addressing the gathering, Chatha said uninterrupted power supply was a basic necessity for households, farmers, traders and small businesses, therefore, the government should be made accountable for disruptions in supply.

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He said the residents of Punjab were facing the double burden of power cuts and alleged high electricity bills. “People have the right to question the government when their daily lives, farming and businesses are affected by inadequate power supply,” he said.

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The SAD leader questioned the Bhagwant Mann government over reported power supply disruptions in Punjab and demanded a reply from the CM on why consumers were facing repeated cuts despite claims of providing uninterrupted electricity supply.

Bazaz demanded measures to ensure reliable power supply to rural areas and said the SAD would continue to raise issues concerning the common masses.

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Hundreds of SAD functionaries including the district president Amit Singh Rathi participated in the protest.

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