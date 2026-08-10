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Home / Patiala / Sahit Sabha unveils Punjabi prose book

Sahit Sabha unveils Punjabi prose book

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:01 AM Aug 10, 2026 IST
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The Punjabi Sahit Sabha, Patiala, on Sunday launched ‘Hun Oh Din Kithe’, a Punjabi prose book by eminent author Gurbaz Singh, at the Lecture Hall of the Language Department.

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Sabha president Darshan Singh Aasht said the Punjabi Sahit Sabha Patiala, which came into existence in 1957, was enriching the treasure of the mother tongue with priceless literary gems by passing on its valuable heritage of almost a century from generation to generation.

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Yog Raj, Professor of the School of Punjabi Studies, Panjab University, Chandigarh, and vice-chairman of Punjab Arts Council, Chandigarh, the chief guest at the event, touched upon the critical aspects of current Punjabi poetry and literature with reference to Gurbaz Singh’s book.

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