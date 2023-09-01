Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 31

Miffed at the failure of the Punjabi University administration to release the salaries of faculty members for the month of July, the teachers’ body has called upon all faculty members to boycott classes from September 1.

In a communication to the faculty members, the Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) stated that they had already warned the university administration of a strike in case their salaries were not deposited in their respective accounts by the end of August. “The university has released the salaries of all other employees. This shows that the administration lacks concern for the teaching faculty. Therefore, we request all faculty members to boycott classes and research work from September 1,” stated PUTA.

This is the second time this month that the association has called for boycott of classes and research work.

On August 21, PUTA had sought a similar boycott. As a result, the faculty members suspended all classes and research work the next day.

