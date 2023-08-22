Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 21

The Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has decided to boycott all classes and research work on the campus and hold a pen-down strike over the university’s failure to disburse salaries for June and July. The faculty members will boycott the classes and research work from tomorrow.

The faculty members have been demanding timely disbursal of salaries for a long time. They said they had informed the university about its failure to disburse salaries and their decision to resort to protest a few days ago.

In a communication sent by the teachers’ association to fellow faculty members, they said they were assured by the university registrar that the pending salaries would be deposited in their accounts by August 21. “But the university has failed to deposit the salaries in our accounts by the given date. We had informed the university about our decision to resort to protests in case it failed to deposit the salaries in time. The university administration is killing time with excuses. Therefore, PUTA has decided to boycott all teaching and research work from Tuesday in protest.”

Secretary of PUTA Maninder Singh said they had met the university administration over the matter. He alleged, “Not only this, the university is committing a fraud with the employees by deducting the GPF from our salaries but not depositing it in the respective GPF accounts since February. We are seeking legal opinion on the matter as well,” he said.

