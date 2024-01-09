Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 8

The sale of parking land at the Old Tractor Market, also known as the AC Market area, has snowballed into a political issue. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha chief Jai Inder Kaur started a protest today along with other party leaders and shopkeepers against the sale of land that is reserved for a multi-level parking.

The Mahila Morcha chief lambasted the state government for selling 15 plots to businessmen, which may cause a loss of business for around 700 shops that are located in the old market. She said, “The land, originally designated for a multi-level parking, is now being sold to businessmen by the CM Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.”

The shopkeepers stated that the influx of vehicles to the market without proper parking is causing chaos in the city. They also said that the state government’s decision to sell the parking lot would adversely affect the business of the local shopkeepers and cause inconvenience for the common people. The newly appointed BJP district president, Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, criticised the state government’s decision to sell the parking land and assured the shopkeepers that the party would stand by them to fight this unjust decision.

