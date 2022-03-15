Samana AAP MLA seeks dope test of police officials

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 14

Newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Samana, Chetan Singh Jauramajra, today held a meeting with police officials posted in his constituency and directed them to undergo a dope test within a week.

The MLA after the meeting said the fight against drugs should set off from them (police).

He said all police personnel posted in his constituency had to undergo dope test.

During the meeting, the MLA also directed various police officers, including Station House Officers (SHOs) and Deputy Superintendent of Police, to identify and prepare a list of drug peddlers in the area. He said, “No one, who is found to be involved in drug smuggling, will be spared. It doesn’t matter if someone turns out to be my relative.” The MLA said he was disturbed by a recent death of Samana youngster from drug overdose.

Besides drug issue, the MLA also asked police officers to solve the issue of traffic chaos due to roadside parking.