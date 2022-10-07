Samana DAV bag 34 medals in sports meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 6

Students of DAV Public School, Samana, brought laurels to the institution by winning gold, silver and bronze medals in various events of DAV National Sports which were held at DAV School, Patiala on the Bhupindra Road from October 1 to 4.

The students won a total of 34 medals.

They won 13 gold, 7 silver and 14 bronze medals. The school students won 5 gold medals in taekwondo, 2 gold medals in boxing, three gold medals in karate among others. School principal Mohan Lal Sharma honoured the students for their achievements and congratulated their parents. He also appreciated the physical education department.