Sangrur double murder cracked: Punjab Police constable arrested for killing mother, sister

The Sangrur police have cracked a double murder case with the arrest of a Punjab Police constable for allegedly killing his mother and sister, who was also a constable posted with the CID wing.

The victims—35-year-old Sarabjit Kaur, a Punjab Police constable, and her mother Inderpreet Kaur, residents of Maura village in Sangrur district—were allegedly murdered by the accused in the early hours of January 17 near the Sangrur–Patiala highway. Their bodies were later charred inside their car to pass off the crime as an accident.

