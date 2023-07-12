Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

Patiala, July 11
Sanjeev Sharma Kalu was today re-elected district president of the Youth Congress, Patiala (Urban), as team Sanjeev Sharma defeated Mohit Mohindra group by 2,430 votes in the results of the Youth Congress elections that were announced today.
“Our team defeated Mohit Mohindra’s team. Our Patiala Urban candidate Abhinav Sharma defeated Mohit Mohindra group’s Karan Kumar by 530 votes. Madhav Singla, candidate from Patiala Rural, Sanjeev Sharma Kalu defeated Sunny Kumar of Mohit Mohindra group by 2,199 votes,” said Kalu.
He said it had become clear from the results of these victories that everyone was well aware of the activities of the Youth Congress.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Rain ebbs in most parts of North, two-day red alert in Uttarakhand
Punjab got 100% excess rainfall: IMD
Indian Muslims’ involvement in global terrorism incredibly low, says Doval
Asserts no one in country under threat because of ideology
10 from Myanmar with bullet injuries detained in Manipur
Not linked to ongoing violence, say security officials