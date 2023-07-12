Sanjeev Sharma Kalu re-elected Youth Congress chief

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 11

Sanjeev Sharma Kalu was today re-elected district president of the Youth Congress, Patiala (Urban), as team Sanjeev Sharma defeated Mohit Mohindra group by 2,430 votes in the results of the Youth Congress elections that were announced today.

“Our team defeated Mohit Mohindra’s team. Our Patiala Urban candidate Abhinav Sharma defeated Mohit Mohindra group’s Karan Kumar by 530 votes. Madhav Singla, candidate from Patiala Rural, Sanjeev Sharma Kalu defeated Sunny Kumar of Mohit Mohindra group by 2,199 votes,” said Kalu.

He said it had become clear from the results of these victories that everyone was well aware of the activities of the Youth Congress.

#Congress