Sanskrit edu centre inaugurated

Patiala, November 24
Multani Mal Modi College inaugurated a non-formal Sanskrit Shikshan Centre to preserve and restore the language in collaboration with Central Sanskrit University. The principal, Dr Kushvinder Kumar, addressed the students and said that in the current generation, the world has become a global village and it is important to learn multiple languages.
He added that Sanskrit is not only the language of our Vedas but also the core of Indian philosophy and culture.
