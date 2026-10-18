SC orders fresh polls in two more MC wards in Patiala

The Supreme Court has ordered fresh elections in two more wards of the Municipal Corporation, taking the total number of wards going to re-polls from 28 to 30.

In an order dated October 16, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi modified its September 28 order to include Ward No. 15, represented by Tejinder Kaur, and Ward No. 58, represented by Gurjit Singh Sahni, in the list of wards where fresh elections will also be held along with the other wards.

Advertisement

The court passed the order while hearing a miscellaneous application seeking clarification and directions in the matter concerning the Patiala civic body elections. It directed that fresh polls be conducted in both the wards.

Advertisement

The development comes after the apex court had earlier directed fresh elections in 28 wards of the Municipal Corporation within six weeks. With the inclusion of Wards 15 and 58, the number of wards facing re-polls has now risen to 30.

The six-week deadline applies to the completion of the entire re-election exercise. However, the election schedule will be notified only after the constitution of a judicial monitoring committee.

Advertisement

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been requested to appoint a judicial monitoring committee headed by a retired High Court judge to supervise the re-election process and ensure compliance with the safeguards prescribed by the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice has also been asked to nominate at least two or three senior members of the High Court Bar as local commissioners to observe the re-election process.

The observers will oversee key stages, including the filing and scrutiny of nomination papers, allocation of election symbols and polling. These proceedings will be videographed in their presence. The recordings will be preserved and handed over to the judicial monitoring committee to provide a documented record for examination in case of complaints of irregularities.

The latest order is significant for Patiala’s political landscape, with the expanded scope of the re-polls expected to intensify political activity, particularly within the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Ticket aspirants and party leaders are likely to step up preparations as the electoral contest gathers momentum.

The re-elections are being viewed as a test of the political strength of various parties in the royal city, with the outcome also likely to influence political calculations ahead of the next Assembly elections.

In another part of the order, the Supreme Court declined to entertain an application seeking the inclusion of Wards 10 and 11 of the Municipal Council, Dharamkot, in Moga district, in the list of wards going to fresh polls. The court observed that these wards were not covered by the fact-finding report submitted by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge, which it had accepted in its entirety.

The Supreme Court had earlier appointed a fact-finding commission headed by Justice Nirmaljit Kaur to examine allegations of irregularities during the December 2024 civic elections in Punjab. The commission found serious irregularities, including alleged obstruction of Opposition candidates from filing nomination papers, snatching or tearing of nomination papers, and the use of violence and pressure during the electoral process.