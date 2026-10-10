SC orders judicial monitoring of Patiala civic body repolls in 28 wards

The Supreme Court has ordered the entire re-election process in 28 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation be completed within six weeks, prescribing an elaborate judicial monitoring mechanism to ensure free, fair and transparent polls.

A division bench of the Supreme Court comprising the Chief Justice and two other judges, this week, ordered fresh elections in 28 wards out of the total of 60 wards after irregularities were established in the 2024 general elections by a fact-finding judicial commission.

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In its directions, the apex court has stipulated that the process, from the issuance of the election notification to the declaration of results, to be completed within six weeks, will remain under close judicial oversight.

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The six-week timeline applies to the completion of the entire re-election exercise, while the election schedule will be notified only after the constitution of the judicial monitoring committee.

The Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has been asked by the SC to appoint, within one week, a monitoring committee headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The committee will supervise the election process and ensure compliance with the safeguards prescribed by the apex court.

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The Chief Justice has also been requested to nominate at least two or three senior members of the High Court Bar to act as local commissioners (observers) during the re-election process.

The observers will oversee crucial stages, including the filing and scrutiny of nomination papers, allocation of election symbols and polling. These proceedings will be videographed in their presence. The recordings will be preserved and handed over to the judicial monitoring committee, providing a documented record for examination in case of complaints of irregularities.

In another measure aimed at ensuring accountability, the Punjab Government will have to furnish a ward-wise list of officers and officials deployed on election duty to the committee before the nomination process begins. A separate list of police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and above assigned election-related duties will also have to be submitted to it.

It is intended to establish accountability for the deployment of officials and police personnel during the election process.

The Supreme Court has also laid down a mechanism for dealing with complaints of interference with or obstruction of the re-election process by any person, including government officials.

Such complaints can be submitted directly to the monitoring committee, which will examine them promptly. If it finds substance in a complaint, the committee will submit a report to the Chief Justice of the High Court for appropriate action on the judicial side.

The Chief Justice will determine the honorarium payable to the monitoring committee and the observers. The Punjab Government will bear their honorarium and incidental expenses and provide the necessary secretarial assistance, transportation, logistical arrangements and security support.

In a significant safeguard, the completion of polling will not, by itself, conclude the process. After the re-election exercise, a report on the conduct of the polls will be submitted to the Chief Justice of the High Court.

The election process will be considered complete only after the Chief Justice is satisfied, on the basis of the report, that the polls were conducted in a free and fair manner. The results will be declared only after the requisite clearance from the judicial monitoring committee and the Chief Justice of the High Court.

This framework places the re-election in 28 wards under sustained judicial supervision, with a six-week completion deadline, videography of key proceedings, advance disclosure of election-duty personnel and an independent mechanism for examining complaints forming the key safeguards.