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Home / Patiala / SC panel issues notice to Punjab govt in Gulzar Singh’s death case

SC panel issues notice to Punjab govt in Gulzar Singh’s death case

According to the complaint received by the Commission, Gulzar had raised questions about the drug issue

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 10:35 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Gulzar Singh
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The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Punjab Government in connection with the death of Gulzar Singh, a resident of Sangrur district.

According to the complaint received by the Commission, Gulzar had raised questions about the drug issue.

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In a video circulated on social media before his death, he reportedly claimed that he had consumed poison due to fear of a minister and also levelled allegations against members of the village panchayat.

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Exercising the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution, the Commission ordered an inquiry.

The notices have been issued to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Punjab, asking them to submit the facts of the case and a report on the action taken on the allegations within five days.

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The Commission initiated action on a complaint filed by Sheetal Angural, former MLA and state president, BJP SC Morcha, Punjab.

NCSC Chairman Shri Kishor Makwana described the matter as extremely serious and sensitive. He said the allegations made against a minister and members of the village panchayat in a video recorded before the death warranted a high-level inquiry.

Makwana said a detailed report had been sought from the Punjab government. He said he would visit Sangrur on September 10 to examine the matter.

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