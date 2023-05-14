Scholarship cheques given away

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 13
Jassa Singh, president of Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust being run by Dr SP Singh Oberoi, handed over scholarship cheques of fee to students of Sri Guru Granth Sahib World University under the Sunny Oberoi Scholarship Scheme. The fee of all students doing Diploma in Gatka is paid by the Trust.
Jassa Singh appreciated the discipline and rigorous training being imparted to these students by the university.
University Pro-Chancellor Prof (Dr) Ajaib Singh Brar thanked the Trust for its continuous support to the university. He said gatka, the Sikh martial art, not only instilled courage and confidence in the students, but also connected them with the Sikh philosophy of protecting the weak and the poor.
