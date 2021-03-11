Scholarship for five NCC cadets

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 25

Five NCC Air Wing cadets of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, were awarded scholarships by the Cadets Welfare Society. The selection was made on the basis of academic performance and participation in extracurricular activities.

Every year, the Cadet Welfare Society awards a scholarship of Rs 6,000 to each of the meritorious cadets all over the country. Five cadets, who brought laurels to the school this year, are Mehtab Singh, Riya, Mandeep Kaur, Simranjeet Kaur and Deepti. Earlier, eleven students of this school had been bestowed with this scholarship. The scholarship cheques were given to the cadets by Group Captain Rajesh Sharma. Principal Balwinder Kaur motivated the cadets to keep up their performance.