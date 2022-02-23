Scholarships named after parents of Punjabi University professors

Punjabi University has sourced donations worth Rs 10 lakh to be utilised to pay for course and hostel fees of its well-performing students coming from weaker sections of society.

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

Punjabi University has sourced donations worth Rs 10 lakh to be utilised to pay for course and hostel fees of its well-performing students coming from weaker sections of society. The scholarship amounts have been sourced from India as well as abroad. The scholarships, apart from being named after noted Punjabi literary figures, are named after parents of university professors, teachers and family members of students.

We have formed a committee for deciding the allocation of scholarship amount. It will not be done by one individual. The freeships have been instituted by various individuals. I will get the criteria of deciding the names of scholarships checked. Prof Arvind, VC, Punjabi University

The university distributed the amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to 20,000 for hostel and course fees, respectively, for 25 students of the Punjabi Department on International Mother Language Day yesterday. Officials said the students were identified on the basis of merit and their family income.

The university decided to launch the scholarships in the names of Headmistress Gyan Kaur, mother of HoD Punjabi Dr Surjit Singh; Ravinder Singh Ravi, former university professor killed during insurgency in Punjab; Jarnail Singh Jelly, a former student of the university associated with a student organization; Narinder Singh Johal, father of two students of the Punjabi Department. Other scholarships are named after Sukhwant Kaur Mann, a fiction writer; Lal Singh Dil, poet of the Naxal Movement in Punjab; Sahitya Akademi awardee Santokh Singh Dheer and others.

Dr Surjit Singh said the names of scholarships were decided as per desire of the donors. “These scholarships are not in the names of donors. The donors are in the background. This is to ensure a difference among them,” he said.

The students have been chosen on the basis of merit and family income. Dr Surjit Singh said, “We look at their performance in the department. We have also collected income certificates from some students but have not insisted on it much. We choose them on the basis of grading in every subject in comparison to other students.”

Besides, students who have already completed a post-graduation course with the help of post-matric scholarship of the Central Government have also been provided the scholarship amounts for their second or third master-level courses.

Dr Surjit Singh said, “General category students from weaker section are considered first. Later, the amount left is allocated for other students.”

University VC Prof Arvind said, “We have formed a committee for deciding the allocation of scholarship amount. It will not be done by one individual. The freeships have been instituted by various individuals. I will get the criteria of deciding the names of scholarships checked.”

