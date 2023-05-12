School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 11

The District Child Protection Unit in collaboration with the district police conducted a surprise check of school buses to ensure compliance with the Safe School Vahan Policy. During the checking, three school buses were challaned for violating the policy.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Harbhajan Singh Mehmi said on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, school buses in the district are being regularly checked to ensure the safety of the children. He said the administration’s top priority was to implement the Safe School Vahan Policy to prevent any untoward incident in the district.

He warned the school managements that violations of the Safe School Vehicle Policy will be not tolerated under any circumstances. If any violation comes to their notice, strict action would be taken against the managers and school heads, he said.

The DCPO said as per rules, it is mandatory to have the necessary safety equipment, a female attendant and CCTV cameras in the buses.