School celebrates Air Force Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 8

Government Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, celebrated Air Force Day with enthusiasm. NCC cadet Mandeep Kaur addressed the students and listed the achievements of the IAF since its establishment in1932. Associate NCC Officer Satvir Singh Gill said the IAF was one of the strongest air forces in the world. Principal Balwinder Kaur urged the students to remember the efforts and sacrifices of the Armed forces.