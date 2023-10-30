School holds annual sports championship

Patiala: Modern Senior Secondary School held the 75th Annual Senior Sports Meet at the school grounds here on Sunday. National badminton coach Vijaydeep Singh was the chief guest for the event.
More than 400 students participated in various athletic events. The spectators enjoyed the drum’s call, umbrella dance, hand and glove choreography, bhangra, and yoga, among others. Principal Manpreet Sharma awarded the winners of the various events.
