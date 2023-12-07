School holds basketball meet in Patiala

Patiala, December 6
A two-day inter-house basketball tournament concluded at Blossoms Senior Secondary School today. The trustee of the school, Sant Kaur Chahal, along with principal Bindu Vaid, had inaugurated the event.
On the first day, matches were played among Ashoka, Chinar, Gulmohar and Silver Oak Houses. In the final match of the tournament, Silver Oak grabbed the first position after defeating Ashoka House. The school trustee and principal gave away awards to the winners.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN chief uses rare power to warn Security Council of impending 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza
His letter to the council's 15 members on Wednesday says Gaz...
Revanth Reddy to be sworn in as Telangana CM today
The swearing-in ceremony of the 56-year-old leader would be ...
India-born media veteran Samir Shah selected as new BBC chairman
The 71-year-old will replace Richard Sharp
Aiming for terror-free J&K by 2026, says Amit Shah as Lok Sabha clears 2 Bills on UT
HM blames Nehru’s ‘blunders’ for Kashmir’s sufferings | Oppo...
Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit reserves three Bills for President's consideration
One of these will vest Guv’s Chancellor role with Chief Min...