School holds basketball meet in Patiala

Patiala, December 6

A two-day inter-house basketball tournament concluded at Blossoms Senior Secondary School today. The trustee of the school, Sant Kaur Chahal, along with principal Bindu Vaid, had inaugurated the event.

On the first day, matches were played among Ashoka, Chinar, Gulmohar and Silver Oak Houses. In the final match of the tournament, Silver Oak grabbed the first position after defeating Ashoka House. The school trustee and principal gave away awards to the winners.