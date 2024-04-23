School holds Earth Day celebrations

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 22

Earth Day was celebrated at Police DAV Public School, Dadhera. Bhoomi Sharma of Class IV briefed the students about the significance of the day. “The originator of this day is American Senator Gaylord Nelson. Gaylord Nelson first drew America’s attention to the environmental consequences of American industrial development. For this, he provided a platform for protests and mass movements. It was like a breath of life for the people who had been fighting for a long time against polluting factories and power plants, municipal waste and poisonous heaps of waste from mines, pesticides, loss of biodiversity and extinct species,” she said in

her speech.

Principal Savita Dhankar inspired the students to keep working to save the earth like a dutiful citizen.

