School organises a math fashion show in Patiala

Patiala, December 12
Students of classes 4 to 9 of DAV Public School dressed as 3D shapes for a “Math Fashion Show” to mark Math Week. At the event, a poem recitation competition was conducted, among other activities. A model-making competition was held for students of fifth grade. The students came up with various innovative ideas.
