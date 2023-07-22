School student attacked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 21

A school student, aged 17, lost three teeth during a fight with another pupil at a private school in Tripuri here. The child’s parents have lodged a complaint with the police.

The victim’s uncle said, “He was attacked by another student with an iron rod in the class. He suffered three broken teeth and other injuries.” He alleged the school was negligent in taking care of the student.

The police said they had received information about the injured student from the Government Rajindra Hospital. Tripuri SHO Pardeep Singh Bajwa said they were taking medical opinion and would register a case thereafter.