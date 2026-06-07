Schoolchildren shine in satirical play ‘Lakh Ki Naak’

The North Zone Cultural Centre (Ministry of Culture, Government of India), Patiala, concluded a 15-day children’s summer theatre workshop on May 30 at Shri Ram Arya Senior Secondary School. The workshop was led by Parminder Pal Kaur, a veteran theatre and film artiste and Director of Kala Kritti.

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Around 30 children underwent rigorous training, culminating in a stellar performance of Sarveshwar Dayal Saxena’s play, “Lakh Ki Naak.” Dressed in vibrant costumes, the students used the satire to tackle corruption and political decay, while championing hard work and integrity. Through the symbolic metaphor of the “nose,” the play emphasised protecting one’s honour and living with dignity.

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Despite brief 15-day timeframe, Kaur expertly guided the students to master complex theatrical elements, including character building, improvisation, stage aesthetics, vocal control and emotional expression (Bhav and Rasa).

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Following this success, Kaur’s group will launch a June workshop at Arya Girls Senior Secondary School, with monsoon and winter sessions to follow. A special “Har Ghar Tiranga” theatre workshop is also in the pipeline.