Schools to hold lectures on stubble burning

Patiala, September 12

With the paddy harvesting season approaching, the district administration has decided to spread the message against burning of paddy straw through school students.

According to new directions to the heads of schools, the students will be given lectures on the ill-effects of burning paddy straw. The schools will also hold extempore, essay, slogan-writing and poster-making competitions on the subject.

In a communique sent to the heads of all private, government and government-aided schools in the district, the Department of School Education here said the officials of the education department held a meeting with the office of the Deputy Commissioner and the directions were issued to the school heads to hold lectures on paddy stubble burning.

The schools should involve clubs and NSS wings in the awareness drive.

