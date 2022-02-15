Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, February 14

A physical education teacher of Government Adarsh School had to pay a heavy price for merely trying to make his students give up their bad habits. The teacher is said to have been beaten by the students and is now battling for his life in a private hospital.

Pardeep Singh, physical education teacher at Government Adarsh School, Balad Khurd village in Sangrur district, had first tried to amend some delinquent students of Class XII. However, the flash point that spurred the students into doing what they did, seemingly was to inform their parents about the disruptive behaviour of theirs.

It has been learnt that on February 11 three students of school, along with some unidentified guys, attacked the teacher with iron rods, while he was on his way home at Bamna village in Samana block of Patiala district.

The teacher, after the incident, was first taken to the nearest government health centre from where he was referred to Government Rajindra Hospital. Family members of the teacher took him to a private hospital for better care.

As per the FIR, the suspects, identified as Gursahib, Gurdeepak and Sandeep Singh, have been booked under Sections 323, 341, 427, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, members of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), a teacher organisation, met the injured teacher and condemned the incident. Demanding a strict action against the culprits, the teacher union leaders said the police should add attempt to murder section in the FIR because the teacher had received serious head injuries.

Vikram Dev, president, DTF, said, “This is a very sad incident. The attack on the teacher by the students is a blot on student-teacher relationship. I think one of the possible reasons of this unfortunate incident could be the closure of schools for long. In-person classes are very important to develop emotional aspect of the behaviour.”