Schoolteacher files assault complaint against principal

Patiala, April 20
A teacher at a private school in Samana has filed an assault complaint against the principal and others.
Manisha Bansal, a resident of Adalat Bazaar, alleged that the school principal had been physically and mentally harassing and torturing her for long. She said on April 19, the principal, along with an accomplice, attacked her and touched her inappropriately.
She said she has now filed a complaint against the principal and four others to the office of Senior Superintendent of Police.
