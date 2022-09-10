Schoolteachers made to fund block-level games

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, September 9

Teachers have been asked to pool money for school games held at grassroots level.

There are no dedicated funds for sports tournaments for classes I to VIII. The first leg of the school games was held recently. It were the teachers, not the organisers, who had to foot the bill.

The issue came to light when senior officials at the block level, who organised the games, sent messages to schoolteachers to pay for the expenses. A message read: “A sum of Rs 50,000 was spent on holding games at the block level that lasted three days. Since there are 177 teachers, each of them has to pay Rs 300.”

Teachers said while the government spent crores on Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan recently, it did not spare a penny for sports events held at the grassroots level.

Amarjeet Singh, District Education Officer, said, “The games were held after a gap of two years. There could be some delay, but the government will provide funds.”