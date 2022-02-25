Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala, February 24
Punjabi University today launched Science Week Chronicle, a newspaper published in Punjabi and English, to mark Science Week. The newspaper published by students of English, journalism, engineering and forensic science and others carried facts and information related to scientists, science and other related fields. It was released by the University Vice-Chancellor, Prof Arvind.
Director of the university’s educational multimedia research centre (EMRC) Daljit Ami said, “Such activities relate the university to its basic principles. Students of various departments are able to participate in the activity which provides the end result for the whole campus, leading to communication among all students.”
Scientists Jagbir Singh and Kuldeep Kaur delivered lectures on the Science Week. Jagbir Singh discussed the contribution of women to the advancements in science and technology. —
