Scientific waste processing begins at Patiala landfill site, NGT seeks report by Oct 7

The Municipal Corporation, Patiala, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) will submit separate updated progress reports on the solid waste processing facility at the city’s landfill site to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by October 7, this year.

A local NGO Shri Sanatan Dharam Kumar Sabha in a petition filed before the NGT had alleged that municipal solid waste was being disposed of in an unscientific manner on its land adjoining the cremation ground.

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Meanwhile, the MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal in a fresh affidavit filed before the tribunal, has maintained that municipal waste was no longer being dumped on the land belonging to the cremation ground. She has stated the municipal solid waste was being collected at the main entrance of the landfill site and not on the five acres of land belonging to the cremation ground.

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She added nearly 3.5 acres of the cremation ground land has been cleared of legacy waste, while plantation had also been undertaken along the boundary adjoining the cremation ground.

Adding that the scientific remediation of the legacy waste was in progress with private agencies deploying heavy machinery at the site, she stated that during the Phase II, around 1.43 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste was processed, while another 21,000 metric tonnes was processed during Phase III against a target of 1 lakh metric tonnes. The MC has fixed coming December 31 as the deadline for completing this work.

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She has further stated in her affidavit that fresh municipal waste generated in Patiala was being handled by M/s Suntan Life, a private company hired by the MC, and transported to a few industrial combustion facilities and paper mills in Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, civil and technical works on a dedicated waste-processing facility at the landfill site were under way, she added.

On the issue of leachate, Grewal has stated there was no flow or stagnation of leachate towards the cremation ground. The MC has sanctioned Rs 48.83 lakh for setting up a 30-KLD leachate treatment plant to manage run-off from the landfill site.

While talking to ‘The Tribune’, she said the tenders of leachate treatment plant have already been invited and bids by the engineering wing, this week.

Her affidavit further states that three weighbridges had been installed and made operational at the site.

The NGT had earlier directed the MC and PPCB to ensure strict compliance with the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, and submit a fresh status report on the progress of the waste-processing facility on the next date of hearing in this case.

The MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal while talking to ‘The Tribune’ revealed that the new waste processing plant has started scientific processing of the waste, which is being daily transported from the households and markets to the landfill site. In the past two days, 40 tonnes of waste has been processed in the trial phase. It will increase in the coming days taking the daily processing capacity to 400 tonnes per day.