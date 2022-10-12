Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 11

Local MP Preneet Kaur today met MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal and raised the matter of sealing of nearly 250 shops across the city for various violations. While raising a concern over a delay in completion of the dairy shifting project, the MP said the moves were politically motivated.

The MP, who was accompanied by Mayor Sanjeev Kumar Sharma and some councillors, accused the Patiala administration of taking politically motivated coercive action against various members of the business community. She said, “It has been brought to my notice that your office has taken decisions against various members of the business community, who have links or association with political parties in the opposition. For the past three months, the ruling party, through the Commissioner’s office, has been sealing shops. The corporation has sealed more than 250 such establishments.”

She said the MC should provide a solution to those shopkeepers. “A time-bound solution to the issue is needed so that shopkeepers don’t have to face unnecessary hassle during the festive season. As a consequence of such actions, the business community in general is feeling harassed and targeted.”

The MP also raked up the matter of Rs 19-crore dairy shifting project. She said, “Patiala’s vital dairy shifting project is in limbo despite completion of all requirements and multiple orders of the High Court in the favour of the corporation. City residents face problems due to blocking of sewers. Therefore, the project should be completed at the earliest.”

Preneet said various wards faced a lack of street lights. She added that the city had witnessed a drastic fall in the Swachh rankings and sought details of steps and measures being taken by the corporation to improve the ranking next year.

Answering a media query related to Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring’s barb on her party membership, she said, “I’m an elected MP and it is the prerogative of the Congress national president to decide my future in the party. Raja Warring has no say in it.”