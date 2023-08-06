Security up in Patiala ahead of Independence Day

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 5

The police have beefed up security ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. Special nakas and search operations are being carried out in parts of the district.

According to SSP Varun Sharma, special combing operations are being conducted in parts of the city. They have stepped up vigil around the venue for the Independence Day celebrations, educational institutions, railway station, bus stops, religious places and the busy markets, he said.

Meanwhile, SP (City) Sarfraz Alam has been holding regular nakas across the city. Special night dominance exercise is being carried out in various parts of the city to check the movement of anti-social elements.

The police have started a special drive in which vehicles are being checked and raids conducted at all possible hideouts of suspects.

The SSP said, “The security set-up has been strengthened in the district for Independence Day. Special nakas are put in place and a close eye is being kept during the night time.”

Extra police personnel have also been brought here from other districts to strengthen the security set-up along the border areas.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the national flag on Independence Day here, which will be the venue for a state-level function. Besides, flag marches and nakas, search operations were being conducted in all subdivisions of the district. Senior functionaries were reviewing proactive measures being taken at the police station level.