Seeking grant, Punjabi University employees, students shut gate

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 1

Faculty members along with non-teaching employees and students of Punjabi University, Patiala, today shut an entry gate of Punjabi University in protest against the state government’s failure to provide it a special grant to tide over financial crisis. The ‘dharna’ was followed by a protest march on the Patiala-Rajpura road.

The teachers and non-teaching employees of the university have been protesting on the campus demanding timely disbursal of their salaries. Incidentally, two Chief Ministers of the state—Charanjit Singh Channi in November 2021, and Bhagwant Mann in March this year, during their visits at the university had assured to help tower over its fiscal condition. But till date, the university did not get any help from the state government.

This is while the university has already estimated a deficit of Rs 206 crore this year. Due to shortage of funds, the university has failed to release salaries and pensions of its employees, besides to carry out day-to-day activities efficiently.

PUTA president Bhupinder Singh Virk and non-teaching B and C Class employees’ president Pushpinder Singh Brar said the employees and students had been holding protests over poor financial position of the university for a long. They said many of the MLAs had studies from the university, but had failed to even comment on its financial woes.