Seeking grant, Punjabi University employees, students shut gate

Patiala, June 1
Faculty members along with non-teaching employees and students of Punjabi University, Patiala, today shut an entry gate of Punjabi University in protest against the state government’s failure to provide it a special grant to tide over financial crisis. The ‘dharna’ was followed by a protest march on the Patiala-Rajpura road.
The teachers and non-teaching employees of the university have been protesting on the campus demanding timely disbursal of their salaries. Incidentally, two Chief Ministers of the state—Charanjit Singh Channi in November 2021, and Bhagwant Mann in March this year, during their visits at the university had assured to help tower over its fiscal condition. But till date, the university did not get any help from the state government.
This is while the university has already estimated a deficit of Rs 206 crore this year. Due to shortage of funds, the university has failed to release salaries and pensions of its employees, besides to carry out day-to-day activities efficiently.
PUTA president Bhupinder Singh Virk and non-teaching B and C Class employees’ president Pushpinder Singh Brar said the employees and students had been holding protests over poor financial position of the university for a long. They said many of the MLAs had studies from the university, but had failed to even comment on its financial woes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bank manager shot dead in J-K's Kulgam, 8th targeted killing in Valley in one month
A resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, Vijay Kumar had join...
Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits starts in Valley amid surge in targeted killings
A militant shot dead a bank manager on Thursday in Kulgam, 8...
Sonia Gandhi tests covid-positive ahead of answering June 8 ED summons
Govt-mandated covid isolation is for seven days; Surjewala s...
KK's cremation live: Son Nakul performs last rites, daughter shares 'Love you forever dad' post, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Bhardwaj and others reach for 'antim darshan'
His mortal remains arrived in Mumabi on Wednesday night a
Gangster Bhuppi Rana group announces Rs 5 lakh reward for information about Sidhu Moosewala's murder
Whether in Punjab, Canada, or the US, name of the person giv...