Seeking salaries, faculty members boycott classes

Patiala, April 3

Dismal fiscal condition of Punjabi University is having an adverse effect on the academic functioning of the institution. Faculty members today boycotted classes, seeking their salaries. They said the university had been delaying their salaries for the past several years due to a shortage of funds and managed to pay salaries for only 11 months in the last fiscal.

The teaching staff today boycotted the classes and participated in a protest. Maninder Singh, secretary, Punjabi University Teachers Association, said, "This is for the first time that the institution paid salaries for only 11 months in the entire fiscal. The salaries for the last fiscal should have been disbursed by March."

"We boycotted the classes as a mark of protest today. The boycott will continue through the week if the university fails to disburse all our pending payments," he added.

The secretary said the faculty members, along with members of non-teaching Class A union and non-teaching Class B and C union, held a collective protest outside the Vice-Chancellor's office as well.

Meanwhile, students said the state government's failure to provide the required funds to the university had led to the teachers boycotting the classes. "The state government has increased the university's expenditure but failed to provide it requisite funds," a student said.

Registrar Navjot Kaur said the university had disbursed the salaries of the non-teaching staff, but it was yet to disburse one month's salary to the teaching faculty.