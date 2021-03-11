Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Patiala, May 18
Punjabi University Patiala’s centre for empowerment of persons with disabilities during a seminar on challenges faced by mothers in parenting children with special needs discussed the problems being faced by them. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney was the chief guest during the seminar organised by the centre along with the department of social sciences and NSS.
University officials said mothers of children with special needs put in great efforts for them and said the families should come together to take care of such children.
Sukhdeep Kaur, Principal, Akal College of Education, shared her experiences with an autistic child and said she was taken aback when she got to know about the special needs of her daughter. She said, “Later I focussed on her special abilities instead.” She also launched an NGO on the same in Sangrur.
