Seminar on Punjab’s trade, industry organised in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 16

Swadeshi Shodh Sansthan-Punjab Chair organised a seminar focused on ''Trade and Industry in Punjab: Challenges and Opportunities" in Patiala. The seminar aimed at bringing industry experts, professionals and leaders together, to discuss the current trends, challenges and opportunities in Punjab's business environment. This platform served as a knowledge-sharing space, fostering collaboration and innovation to drive economic growth in the region.

The major issues discussed were current industry trends in Punjab, exploring trade opportunities and challenges, strategies for sustainable growth and development and financial perspectives on navigating market dynamics.

