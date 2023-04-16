Seminar on ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ at Blossoms School in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 15

Pushpa Devi, in-charge of Road Safety, Traffic Education Cell, Patiala Police, today enlightened the students of Blossoms Senior Secondary School regarding traffic rules and signals, good touch and bad touch, safety of women and girl child.

A detailed ‘Safe Vahan Abhiyan’ seminar was conducted to talk about safe carpools for students so that their security and privacy is not compromised.