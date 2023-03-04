Session on 'Mission LiFE'

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

The centre for restoration of the ecosystem of Punjab (CRESP), Punjabi University, organised a one-day workshop on ‘Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for environment’, in collaboration with the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST).

Dr SK Kansal emphasised on the importance of water for life and elaborated on how certain lifestyle changes could help in conserving water.

Dr Balwinder Singh Lakhewali told students about sustainable lifestyle and encouraged NSS volunteers to adopt it. Brij Mohan talked about the importance of the three R’s: reduce, recycle and reuse, to conserve biotic and abiotic reserves.