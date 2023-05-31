Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 30

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, along with other judicial officials from the district inspected Central Jail, Patiala; New District Jail, Nabha, and Open Air Jail, Nabha, today. They met the inmates and heard their grievances.

District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, Rupinderjit Chahal and Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, Manni Arora visited the jails.

Rupinderjit Chahal spoke to the jail inmates regarding their grievances and issues being faced by them. Jail superintendent and other jail officials were instructed to ensure timely redressal of their grievances and were also directed to pay special attention towards health and medical facilities, which are being provided to the jail inmates.

Jail authorities were asked to provide proper medical facilities to the jail inmates. Rupinderjit Chahal later said that the inspection of jails was conducted regularly, so that jail inmates may be made aware about their legal rights and free legal services. “For getting free legal aid, needy person can contact personally or on phone number 0175-2306500 of the District Legal Services Authority, Patiala,” she stated.