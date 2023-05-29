Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 28

The Lahori Gate police have busted a sex racket being running from a house in SST Nagar and arrested seven persons. Those arrested have been identified as Mahi and her husband Shubham, residents of Old Bishan Nagar, Sangeeta of Labhana Teku village, Jaspreet Kaur of Rajla village, Mehakpreet Kaur of Mansa, Sandeep Singh of Sekhupur and Ranjit Singh of Asarpur Chupki village.

The police said, “Following information, a police team headed by inspector Rajwinder Kaur raided a house near Polytechnic College in SST Nagar. Mahi and her husband Shubham were allegedly caught running the racket in the house.”

An FIR was registered under various sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act against all seven suspects.