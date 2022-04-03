Seven-day theatre festival concludes in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 2

Kala Kriti Patiala, a well-known drama institute, has successfully organised a seven-day World Theatre Festival under the directions of eminent drama director Parminder Pal Kaur. Natraj Arts Theatre, during the seven-day festival, staged two plays under the direction of Gopal Sharma.

Apart from this, discussions, seminars, poetry festivals and dance programmes were organised during the fest. During the discussions, there was an emphasis on giving maximum financial support to the theatre artists.

Parminder Pal Kaur, director of Kala Kriti, spoke about the challenges faced by the artists in the field of theatre. Gopal Sharma assured that they would continue to give high-level performances in different parts of Punjab by connecting more and more audiences through plays in future.