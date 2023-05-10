Seven food samples collected for testing

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

A team from the district Health Department today collected seven food samples from Nabha and Patiala city.

Food safety officer Kanwardeep Singh said the team collected four samples of food items from various shops in Nabha. He said the team later collected three surveillance samples of protein supplements from a shop on the Rajbaha road, Patiala.

The officer said the samples will be sent to respective labs for checking and the Health Department would initiate action in case they fail the test.

The department has also directed shopkeepers to mention expiry dates of the food items on the boxes.