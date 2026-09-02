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Home / Patiala / Several students at prestigious Patiala school fall ill, food poisoning suspected

Several students at prestigious Patiala school fall ill, food poisoning suspected

Health minister has ordered an inquiry; says preliminary findings suggest that the students had gone outside the school premises and might have consumed food from outside 

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 10:36 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh. File photo
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In a suspected case of food poisoning, several students of the prestigious Yadavindra Public School in Patiala reportedly fell ill on Tuesday.

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Five children have been hospitalised, while some others were given first aid. 

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Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said he had ordered an inquiry. “I have asked the health officials to investigate the incident and send a report to me soon,” he told the media.

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He said the exact cause of the students falling ill would be established only after the inquiry.

According to the minister, preliminary findings suggest that the students had gone outside the school premises and might have consumed food from there. However, he said it would be premature to conclude that the food consumed outside the school had caused the illness, adding that all aspects were being examined.

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The five hospitalised children are in a stable condition and doing well, the minister said. They were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

Meanwhile, the minister has stressed upon the need to maintain strict hygiene wherever food was being prepared for children, along with personal hygiene of the cooking and serving staff, cleanliness of utensils and the overall food-preparation environment.

Dr Singh said if any negligence is found, appropriate action would be taken.

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