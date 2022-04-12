Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 11

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today forecast severe heat wave in Patiala over the next 24 hours. The district was the hottest in the state on Sunday with the mercury touching 43.8°C.

The Health Department has cautioned residents against the heatwave conditions. The department said people were likely to experience common problems such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and dehydration owing to constant exposure to the heatwave.

The district epidemiologist, Dr Sumeet Singh, explained that heatstroke, dehydration, heat cramps, heat syncope, dizziness and low blood pressure were common in these conditions.”

Dr Sumeet said there was strong sunlight for about two hours – between 1.30 pm and 3.30 pm – during the day. People should avoid venturing out during this time to avoid “summer diseases”.

He said the heatwave also caused external ailments such as skin-related diseases. “There is also a risk of rashes on the skin, prickly heat rash and infection. To protect our body from the onslaught of heat, do not wear dark clothes during the afternoon hours.”

Meanwhile, the district administration said it had already directed representatives of the Municipal Corporation to ensure sites of shade and safe drinking water in public places near bus stands, railway stations and common market places.

What is a heat wave

A heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more in plains and is above normal by 4.5°C to 5°C. If the temperature is above normal by 6.5°C, it is termed a severe heat wave.