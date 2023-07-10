 Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city : The Tribune India

  Patiala
  Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

Monsoon deluge hits normal life in district | Roads waterlogged | Rainwater enters houses

Sewerage gives in, incessant showers flood royal city

A waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Patiala on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAJESH SACHAR



Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 9

Incessant rainfall on Saturday and Sunday left most parts of the district flooded. While Patiala city is regularly affected by collection of rainwater, all parts of the district faced acute waterlogging, which forced the district administration to depute special area magistrates and issue alerts.

Men, machinery pressed into service

We deputed various teams across the city. Areas, including Bishan Nagar, New Mohindra Colony, Gopal Colony and SST Nagar, faced problems, but we deputed our force to clear the rainwater at the earliest with the help of pumps. We also deployed super-suction machines to drain out water.Rs — Aditya Uppal, MC Commissioner

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Patiala received heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday. It received 59.8-mm rainfall in 24 hours till Sunday morning and 65-mm rainfall till Sunday evening. The temperature in the region too dropped. The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.8 °C.

The entire district received continuous rainfall today, leaving low-lying areas completely flooded.

A majority of the district was affected due to the downpour. Areas of Tripuri, Police Lines, Charan Bagh, Lehal Colony, Punjabi Bagh, Model Town, Partap Nagar, Harinder Nagar and DLF Colony among others remained flooded the entire day as water entered houses and damaged vehicles parked on the road.

Residents said, “The city is always affected due to downpour. The administration fails to prepare for the season. Vehicles and households goods are damaged as rainwater enter houses.”

The heavy rainfall and lack of storm water lines in Patiala led to a breakdown of the city’s sewerage. The clogging of sewer lines pushed water into people’s houses.

Kanwar, a resident near the railway crossing 22, said, “Our area is affected the most during rains due to small sewer pipes installed by the municipal corporation two years ago. The area lacks separate lines for sewage and rainwater. As a result, sewage and rainwater entered houses as well.”

A resident of the Police Lines area said, “Tiles installed in the past 15 years are to be blamed for excessive flooding of the city. As a result, the rainwater now does not percolate into the ground. It is collected on the surface and leads to flooding.” Jasmeet, a resident, said the rainwater had not receded even six hours after the downpour.

Residents also pinned the blame for flooding and waterlogging on the Patiala MC and the district administration. They said, “Polythene bags and bottles have been in use despite a ban on them in the city. Polythene bags discarded in the open end up blocking sewer pipes.”

While residents searched for cover, stray animals had a harrowing time searching for a safe place. Dogs were seen running between places and attempting to sit on rooftops of cars to evade deluge.

