Sextortion gang was active outside Punjab too: Police

Patiala, September 12

Four days after the police arrested three accused in a case of sextortion and robberies in Patiala, sustained interrogation of the accused revealed that the gang was active in Haridwar where they had targeted “gullible youngsters”.

Used ‘Tinder’ to target victims The accused would use only Tinder to communicate with their victims and delete the chat as soon as they had executed the robbery and made an objectionable video of their target.

“The three accused used to create fake profiles on Tinder and targeted people in the area. They have duped more than 24 men in three districts of Punjab and we suspect their involvement in more such cases,” SSP Varun Sharma had said four days ago.

The accused, who are on police remand, have been identified as Krishan Kumar (27), Surinder Singh (25) and Jagpreet Singh (27). They were also facing murder and abduction charges in a 2016 case, the police said.

Sources said the trio had revealed how they went to Haridwar and using the same modus operandi, had extorted money from three youngsters after making their objectionable videos. “We had threatened to make their videos public in case they approached the police,” the accused told the interrogators.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma had said they had recovered over 20 videos purportedly made by the trio and they had accepted their involvement in over 25 such crimes at different places in Nabha, Malerkotla and Sangrur.

CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh said the police remand of the accused had ended and they would soon prepare the challan with the new revelations.

The accused would call their targets to secluded locations and rob them of their valuables. When their victims reached the spot after being asked to over Tinder, they would rob them.

The sextortion gang was busted when the police were trying to solve a case in which Fateh Singh, a resident of Duladdi village, was robbed of cash by three motorcycle-borne men, 10 days ago.